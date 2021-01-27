ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company.

COP stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,831,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,881,040. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $161,542,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

