ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,307 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 114,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 234,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,121,714. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

