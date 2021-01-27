Contentos (COS) One Day Volume Tops $1.98 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and $1.98 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00069142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00897115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.57 or 0.04434247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018325 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,074,986,671 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

