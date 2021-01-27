Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Up 11.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The stock traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.06. 6,049,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 3,058,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,384,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Continental Resources by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 368,705 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,581,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 99,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

