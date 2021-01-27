Contrasting Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) & Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Core Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.11 -$217.75 million $0.32 8.75 Core Laboratories $668.21 million 2.37 $101.98 million $1.79 19.91

Core Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nine Energy Service. Nine Energy Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nine Energy Service and Core Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 1 8 0 0 1.89 Core Laboratories 1 9 3 0 2.15

Nine Energy Service currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Core Laboratories has a consensus price target of $21.22, indicating a potential downside of 40.45%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than Core Laboratories.

Volatility and Risk

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.74, indicating that its stock price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Laboratories has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Core Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Core Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Core Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29% Core Laboratories -19.02% 45.39% 6.74%

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Nine Energy Service on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment comprises services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

