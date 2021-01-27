Contrasting The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) & Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC)

Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) and The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition and The RealReal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The RealReal $318.04 million 6.74 -$96.75 million ($1.97) -12.28

Mountain Crest Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The RealReal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of The RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of The RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition and The RealReal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A The RealReal -46.90% -48.99% -25.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mountain Crest Acquisition and The RealReal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Crest Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A The RealReal 0 5 13 0 2.72

The RealReal has a consensus target price of $20.41, suggesting a potential downside of 15.65%. Given The RealReal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The RealReal is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition.

Summary

The RealReal beats Mountain Crest Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

