Contrasting Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -104.71% -132.46% -41.17% Nevro -24.46% -30.25% -14.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venus Concept and Nevro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $110.41 million 0.81 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.46 Nevro $390.26 million 15.52 -$103.69 million ($3.37) -52.20

Venus Concept has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Venus Concept and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nevro 0 3 10 0 2.77

Venus Concept currently has a consensus target price of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 133.94%. Nevro has a consensus target price of $178.92, indicating a potential upside of 1.70%. Given Venus Concept’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Nevro.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. It also offers Senza II system and Senza Omnia system products for chronic pain. The company's solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. Nevro Corp. sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

