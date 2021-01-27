Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VLRS. Barclays upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $15,174,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after buying an additional 734,244 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth about $139,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

