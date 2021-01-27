CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.67

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 2438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CONX stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

About CONX (NASDAQ:CONX)

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.