Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Copart worth $16,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,421,000 after acquiring an additional 153,697 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,274,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

