Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Copart by 6,137.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Copart by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 87,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

