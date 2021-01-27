Cordasco Financial Network Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,848.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,907.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,767.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,632.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

