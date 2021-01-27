Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$12.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has a one year low of C$3.21 and a one year high of C$12.43.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$390.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.50 million.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

