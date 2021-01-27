Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.37. 625,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 541,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

