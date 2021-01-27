Cortex Price Hits $0.10 (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $26.20 million and $4.02 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00068803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00900633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00052245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.26 or 0.04415344 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

