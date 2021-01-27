Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cosan during the third quarter worth about $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cosan by 182.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the third quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of CZZ stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. Cosan Limited has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cosan Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.0234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Cosan’s payout ratio is 76.12%.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

