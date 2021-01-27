Cosan Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,672 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,477% compared to the average volume of 106 call options.

Cosan stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Cosan has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.0234 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cosan’s payout ratio is currently 76.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Cosan by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

