CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $910.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $910.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $895.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,570. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $892.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $849.47. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $951.18. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

