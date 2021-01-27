Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.86. 19,251,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 10,293,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

