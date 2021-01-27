Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,471,000 after acquiring an additional 60,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 114.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,689,000 after acquiring an additional 528,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 48.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after acquiring an additional 226,005 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 39.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after acquiring an additional 75,718 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $16,502,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,114,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,772 shares of company stock worth $69,641,547 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $304.83. 33,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,426. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $369.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

