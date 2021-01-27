Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $254.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.72. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, COO John A. Tweed acquired 54,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $777,157.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,553.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Bunn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,270 shares in the company, valued at $713,818. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 93,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

