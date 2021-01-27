Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.86 ($63.36).

Shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock traded up €1.34 ($1.58) on Wednesday, reaching €56.70 ($66.71). The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. Covestro AG has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €57.20 ($67.29). The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.70.

Covestro AG (1COV.F) Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

