Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.05% of Covetrus worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,740 shares of company stock valued at $866,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 48,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,734. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $40.03.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

