CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.96

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $4.18. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 60,787 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.