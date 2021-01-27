CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,296. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.