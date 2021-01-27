CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 409,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,767,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.06. The company had a trading volume of 450,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,783. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.17.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.