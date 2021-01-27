CRA Financial Services LLC Has $297,000 Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 147,515 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 86.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,465. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

