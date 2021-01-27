CRA Financial Services LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.09. 371,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,320. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

