CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New $493,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.04. The company had a trading volume of 411,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,455,526. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.83.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

