CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIOO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.22. The stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.33 and its 200 day moving average is $147.07. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $188.88.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.