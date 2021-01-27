Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $143.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.78.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.66. 323,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,705. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.01. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.