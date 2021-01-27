Crane Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Crane has increased its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years.

NYSE CR opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

