Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $386.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.51.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 332.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

