Credit Suisse Group Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $248.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $254.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROK. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.59.

ROK opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.10.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

