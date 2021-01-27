Credit Suisse Group Raises Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to $30.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 3,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. Keyera has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.