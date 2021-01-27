Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $9.43 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

