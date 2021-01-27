Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.47. 198,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 125,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

