Creditcoin Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002664 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $457.31 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,238.36 or 1.00104975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00023243 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00027648 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,578 coins and its circulating supply is 568,258,417 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

