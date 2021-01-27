Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Cree updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.25–0.21 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.25)-($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.18. 2,408,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $126.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cree from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.45.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

