Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.25)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $127-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.92 million.Cree also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.25–0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CREE. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cree from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Charter Equity reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $126.56.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.