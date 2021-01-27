Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading Down 5.6%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 602,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 388,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Criteo by 136.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Criteo by 22.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Criteo by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

