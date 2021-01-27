Critical Contrast: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) vs. First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Financial Northwest and Univest Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 1 0 3.00 Univest Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Financial Northwest presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. Univest Financial has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 13.93%. Given First Financial Northwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Univest Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Univest Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $63.76 million 1.98 $10.37 million $1.03 12.54 Univest Financial $279.52 million 2.39 $65.72 million $2.26 10.11

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 13.85% 5.52% 0.62% Univest Financial 13.04% 5.62% 0.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Univest Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Financial Northwest pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Univest Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Univest Financial beats First Financial Northwest on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King, as well as Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties, Washington through its full-service banking office in Renton, Washington; and eleven additional branches in King and Snohomish counties, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management segment offers trust and investment advisory services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. The Insurance segment provides commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. It serves customers in Bucks, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and York counties in Pennsylvania; and Atlantic and Cape May counties in New Jersey through 39 banking offices. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. Univest Financial Corporation was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

