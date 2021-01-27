Critical Review: Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) versus Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Prevail Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics N/A -55.57% -48.14% Gamida Cell N/A -112.47% -65.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and Gamida Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.19 million ($2.22) -10.36 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -4.90

Prevail Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.2% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics and Gamida Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics 0 7 3 0 2.30 Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $23.57, indicating a potential upside of 2.48%. Gamida Cell has a consensus target price of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 90.82%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats Prevail Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation; and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

