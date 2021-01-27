Critical Survey: GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) vs. Employers (NYSE:EIG)

GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

GAINSCO has a beta of -1.01, meaning that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Employers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GAINSCO and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Employers 0 1 1 0 2.50

Employers has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.47%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAINSCO and Employers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAINSCO $393.54 million 0.00 $20.21 million N/A N/A Employers $784.80 million 1.20 $157.10 million $3.20 10.18

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than GAINSCO.

Profitability

This table compares GAINSCO and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A Employers 11.32% 5.85% 1.67%

Summary

Employers beats GAINSCO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAINSCO Company Profile

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

