Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

