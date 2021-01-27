Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after purchasing an additional 305,830 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Rogers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,079,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,781 shares of company stock worth $3,932,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROG. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $184.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 535.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. Analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

