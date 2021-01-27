Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,682.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OLN opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

