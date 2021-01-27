Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGT opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $197.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.46.

In related news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $7,046,176.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares in the company, valued at $367,580,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

