Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

