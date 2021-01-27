Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,470 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

